Real Toh Real Hota Hai: After Kareena Kapoor, Neena Gupta Takes Unsparing Jibe At Prada For 'Copying' Indian Kolhapuri Chappal

Neena Gupta refuses to put the Prada-Kolhapuri just yet. The actress took to her Instagram account to share a video flaunting the classic Indian footwear and also shared the backstory behind it. However, it was her quirky caption that caught the attention of social media users, lauding her for her wit.

Neena Gupta flaunts her Kolhapuri chappals

On July 7, Neena Gupta took to her Instagram account to share a video where she could be seen flaunting a handmade pair of Kolhapuris. She shared that the footwear was gifted to her by her good friend and late actor Laxmikant Berde. The actress, basking in the success of Metro In Dino and Panchayat, said, “So, these Kolhapur slippers are in great demand these days. So, once I did something with Laxmikant Berde. I don't remember what it was. So, I asked him, Can you get me these slippers from Kolhapur? He said, Yes. So, he got them for me."



Lavishing praises on the traditional Indian footwear, she added, “This is the most beautiful slippers I have ever had. Most beautiful and handmade. I love them. Thank you, Laxmikant. You are not there anymore, but love you.” Neena Gupta shared the post with the caption, ”Real toh real hota hai". Her post comes a day after Kareena Kapoor also shared her take on the Kolhapuri row.



Kareena Kapoor's cheeky jibe at Prada

On July 6, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse of her European vacation. While lounging by the waterfront, the actress found comfort in Kolhapuri chappals. She flaunted her silver chappals and wrote in the caption, “Sorry, not Prada…but my OG Kolhapuri.” Her story went viral in no time.

A screengrab of Kareena Kapoor's post | Image: Instagram