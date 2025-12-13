Updated 13 December 2025 at 14:20 IST
This Video Proves Akshaye Khanna Was An Iconic Dancer Much Before Internet Made Him Go Viral For Dhurandhar's FA9La
Akshaye Khanna's dance from the movie Dhurandhar has gained almost as much popularity as the movie itself. However, an old video shows that Aditya Dhar's directorial debut is not the first time the actor has flaunted his moves.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Akshaye Khanna's dance on the Bahrain track FA9LA has become almost as popular as the Aditya Dhar directorial Dhurandhar, released on December 5. Videos of the actor dancing his heart out in subtle and signature motion have left social media abuzz. This resulted in the views of the track reaching 11 million on YouTube, landing on global top charts on Spotify, and over 91.6k posts on Instagram.
However, while the internet has just discovered Akshaye Khanna's prowess as an effortless dancer, the actor has been flaunting his moves for longer than a decade. A video from the movie HulChul has now gone viral on social media. In the 2004 film, Akshaye danced on almost similar steps with his co-star Kareena Kapoor on the song Rafta Rafta. Several videos claiming that the actor has always been a good dancer are now circulating on social media.
Taking to the comment section of one such video, a netizen wrote, “Bro knows only one dance step and has perfected it over the years." Another comment read, “Just the audience was not right at that time!” A fan of the actor argued, “His dancing was always beautiful, even in the movie Race and other films."
Also Read: Akshaye Khanna Is The Right Person To Go To Hollywood: Superfan Kareena Kapoor's Old Comment About Dhurandhar Star Goes Viral
Akshaye Khanna's viral dance inspired by his father?
In another old video resurfaced online, Akshaye Khanna's father and veteran actor Vinod Khanna could be seen dancing at an event in almost a similar pattern. At a concert, reportedly held in Pakistan's Lahore in 1989, the veteran actor could be seen performing the dance that has now become the hookstep for the Fa9la track. He was joined by actress Rekha in the performance.
Also Read: Vicky Kaushal Silences Rumours Of A Fallout With Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar After The Immortal Ashwatthama Got Shelved
Advertisement
In a new interview, the choreographer working on the film shared that Akshaye Khanna winged the steps of FA9LA. In an interview with Mid-day, the Dhurandhar choreographer Vishal Ganguly shared, “The song is a celebration of Akshaye’s character being crowned as the Sher-E-Baloch. Originally, he was supposed to enter, walk through the dancers, and sit on the throne. Seeing the scene’s mood and the dancers’ performance, the fantastic actor that Akshaye is, he said he would dance a bit when he walks in. None of us knew what he was going to do. Akshaye entered the scene, took it from that point, and spontaneously performed.” Dhurandhar's particular track has charted record-breaking numbers on social media.
Also Read: Akshaye Khanna's Viral Dhurandhar Dance Is A Tribute To His Father Vinod Khanna | Watch
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 13 December 2025 at 14:20 IST