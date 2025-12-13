This Video Proves Akshaye Khanna Was An Iconic Dancer Much Before Internet Made Him Go Viral For Dhurandhar's FA9La

Akshaye Khanna's dance on the Bahrain track FA9LA has become almost as popular as the Aditya Dhar directorial Dhurandhar, released on December 5. Videos of the actor dancing his heart out in subtle and signature motion have left social media abuzz. This resulted in the views of the track reaching 11 million on YouTube, landing on global top charts on Spotify, and over 91.6k posts on Instagram.

However, while the internet has just discovered Akshaye Khanna's prowess as an effortless dancer, the actor has been flaunting his moves for longer than a decade. A video from the movie HulChul has now gone viral on social media. In the 2004 film, Akshaye danced on almost similar steps with his co-star Kareena Kapoor on the song Rafta Rafta. Several videos claiming that the actor has always been a good dancer are now circulating on social media.

Taking to the comment section of one such video, a netizen wrote, “Bro knows only one dance step and has perfected it over the years." Another comment read, “Just the audience was not right at that time!” A fan of the actor argued, “His dancing was always beautiful, even in the movie Race and other films."



Akshaye Khanna's viral dance inspired by his father?

In another old video resurfaced online, Akshaye Khanna's father and veteran actor Vinod Khanna could be seen dancing at an event in almost a similar pattern. At a concert, reportedly held in Pakistan's Lahore in 1989, the veteran actor could be seen performing the dance that has now become the hookstep for the Fa9la track. He was joined by actress Rekha in the performance.



