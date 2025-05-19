Rapper Vedan's Concert In Kerala Turns Tragic After Stampede Leaves 15 Injured, Police Resort To Lathi Charge: Report

Vedan's concert in Palakkad, Kerala, on May 18 spiralled out of control when the organisers and law enforcement were unable to curb the excessive crowd. As per reports, an overwhelming turnout at the event led to a stampede-like situation at Kotta Maithanam, where the rapper was performing. Locals have confirmed that at least 15 people have been injured in the incident. However, all those injured were rushed to a hospital, and no major casualties have been reported yet.

What happened at Vedan's concert in Palakkad?

As per a report in Mathrubhumi, the concert was scheduled to start at 6 PM; however, due to a relatively large turnout, the police closed the gates of the venue in a short time. Social media users have alleged that the singer arrived on stage at 8 PM, leaving the attendees agitated. When he arrived on stage, chaos ensued at the entry points, which led to the gathering of large crowds. The police and organisers were unable to manage the crowds, and the attendees began collapsing.



As per reports, a scuffle between police and the event organisers further deteriorated the situation. As a result, the police had to resort to 4-5 rounds of lathi charge. All those injured in the stampede-like situation were rushed to a nearby district hospital. It is being reported that the rapper performed 3 songs at the concert between 8-9 PM but exited the stage in haste when the situation got out of control. The local authorities and Vedan are yet to issue a statement in the matter.



