'If Pakistan Does Any Terrorist Activity...': Ravi Kishan Hails India's Decisive Action With Operation Sindoor, Assures 'Befitting Reply' From Armed Forces

Ravi Kishan opened up about the recently launched Operation Sindoor by the Indian Armed Forces as a response to Pakistan's terrorist attacks in Pahalgam on April 22. The actor turned politician emphasised that India is a ‘peace-loving’ nation but will not back down from decisive action if provoked. He further lavished praises on the central government for delivering swift justice to the victims of the Pahalgam attack and avenging the barbaric terror strike.
On April 22 a group of terrorists gunned down innocent, unarmed tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir, claiming 26 lives. In retaliatory action, the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force, in a joint operation, struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and neutralised 100 terrorists, as a part of successful Operation Sindoor on May 7. Speaking on India's effort of curbing terrorism and ensuring security Ravi Kishan assure that that nation knows how to give a ‘befitting reply’.
Speaking to ANI, Ravi Kishan said, "India is a peace-loving state, but will also not retreat from war... If Pakistan does any terrorist activity or provokes India, it will get a befitting reply from India... The Indian Armed Forces know how to give a befitting reply."
He also highlighted India's global diplomatic efforts in the fight against terrorism and continued, “A committee of members from various parties has been constituted and they will be meeting leaders from across the world... This is a huge step and will tell the world how Pakistan spreads terrorism to disrupt peace in India, and this time, the entire nation united against Pakistan. Modi ji ne ghar mein ghus ke maara"
Several other stars from the film industry have hailed the Indian Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor. Alia Bhatt, Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun, and Preity Zinta, among others, took to their social media accounts to laud the Indian defence forces.
