Saiyaara Actress Aneet Padda Reacts To Alia Bhatt's 'Stars Are Born' Praise For Her And Ahaan Panday

Alia Bhatt joined the fan club of Bollywood's latest offering, Saiyaara. In her most recent Instagram post, the Jigra actress shared a photo of the star cast along with the director and penned a special note of appreciation for the team. Alia Bhatt, who herself made her big screen debut at the young age of 19 with Student of the Year, lavished generous praise on newcomers.

Alia Bhatt pens a note for Saiyaara stars

On July 19, Alia Bhatt shared a long note for Aneet Padda, Ahaan Panday and Mohit Suri. In her appreciation post, the actress wrote, "It’s safe to say…two beautiful, magical STARS are born" Making a special mention of the newcomers, the actress said, “I don’t remember the last time I looked at two actors with such awe. With stars in my eyes… watching the stars in yours. You both shine with such individuality, such honesty — I could watch you again, and again, and again. (And let’s be honest… I probably will.)."



Her note further read, “I’ve already gushed to you both individually — but clearly, once was not enough. So here I am. Gushing. Again. To the captain of this very wonderful ship @mohitsuri — what a film. What feeling. What music!!!!!!!! You made me feel things that only the movies can make you feel. Saiyaara is full of heart, full of soul, full of something that just stays with you… in the best way.” She also congratulated the whole team of the film and concluded by saying “This isn’t just a film. It’s a moment.”

Aneet Padda's Instagram story | Image: Screengrab

Alia's note did not go unnoticed by Aneet Padda. The actress reshared the post with the caption, “I wish I could gather every moment of inspiration, love, awe, possibility, wonder and imagination that I’ve experienced because of you; put it in a box and give it to you. Alia Bhatt, my hero. Forever and ever and ever."



