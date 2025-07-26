Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 8: Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda Starrer Benefits From No New Bollywood Releases, Collects ₹17 Crore On Friday

Updated 26 July 2025 at 08:28 IST
Saiyaara Box Office Collection: The Mohit Suri directorial hit screens on July 18 and has drawn audiences to packed theatres ever since. The movie became a sensation overnight, with Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday receiving massive critical acclaim for their performance. In its eight-day theatrical run, Saiyaara has grossed almost ₹200 crore at the domestic box office.
Saiyaara opened to a staggering ₹21.5 crore in India. In the following days, the movie registered massive growth. Saiyaara has wrapped up the first week of release with a massive ₹172.75 crore. With no new Hindi release on Friday, the movie has recorded a staggering collection on the second Friday as well.
The Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer amassed a decent collection on Friday. While the movie minted its lowest single-day biz, it raked in ₹17.50 crore, as per Sacnilk. The film's 8-day total stands at ₹190.25 crore.
With each passing day at the box office, Saiyaara has broken several records. The movie has surpassed the collections of Housefull 5 to become the second-highest Bollywood movie of the year. The Ahaan Panday starrer is just behind Vicky Kaushal's movie Chhaava (₹585.7 crore).
Saiyaara has come as a breath of fresh air, not just for the newcomers but for the Hindi film industry as well. The chemistry between the actors and their performances was highly praised by critics and cinegoers alike. Saiyaara follows the story of Krish Kapoor, a rockstar, who falls in love with Vaani, a songwriter. Their relationship is also put to the test when the young girl is diagnosed with an early onset of Alzheimer's. Some social media users alleged that the movie's plot bears similarities with a Korean movie, A Moment To Remember.
