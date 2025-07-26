Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 8: Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda Starrer Benefits From No New Bollywood Releases, Collects ₹17 Crore On Friday

Saiyaara Box Office Collection: The Mohit Suri directorial hit screens on July 18 and has drawn audiences to packed theatres ever since. The movie became a sensation overnight, with Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday receiving massive critical acclaim for their performance. In its eight-day theatrical run, Saiyaara has grossed almost ₹200 crore at the domestic box office.

Saiyaara eyes ₹200 crore at box office

Saiyaara opened to a staggering ₹21.5 crore in India. In the following days, the movie registered massive growth. Saiyaara has wrapped up the first week of release with a massive ₹172.75 crore. With no new Hindi release on Friday, the movie has recorded a staggering collection on the second Friday as well.



The Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer amassed a decent collection on Friday. While the movie minted its lowest single-day biz, it raked in ₹17.50 crore, as per Sacnilk. The film's 8-day total stands at ₹190.25 crore.



Saiyaara becomes the second-highest-grossing Bollywood movie of 2025

With each passing day at the box office, Saiyaara has broken several records. The movie has surpassed the collections of Housefull 5 to become the second-highest Bollywood movie of the year. The Ahaan Panday starrer is just behind Vicky Kaushal's movie Chhaava (₹585.7 crore).



