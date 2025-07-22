Saiyaara BTS: Mohit Suri's Reaction After Climax Shoot Of Aneet Padda-Ahaan Panday Starrer Goes Viral | Watch

Saiyaara hit screens on July 18 and has been running in packed theatres ever since. Directed by Mohit Suri, the movie features Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday in the lead roles. Amid the phenomenal box office run of the musical romance, a behind-the-scenes video of the movie has gone viral. In the brief clip, the filmmaker Mohit Suri could be seen breaking down after the climax shoot of Saiyaara.

Saiyaara BTS features Aneet Padda-Ahaan Panday sharing a hug, and Mohit Suri breaks down in tears

A video from the set of Saiyaara has been doing the rounds on social media. It is being reported that the clip is from the final day of the film's shoot, as the actors could be seen wearing clothes they are seen in the climax. The video was originally was initially shared by the film's assistant cinematographer Ashok Kheer on June 20. However, he has now taken down the video. Before its deletion, fan clubs of the actors shared it online.



The video shows the euphoric atmosphere on the set of Saiyaara following the climax shoot of Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda starrer. The cast and crew on the set could be seen visibly moved by the final take, as the title track of the movie plays in the background. In the emotional clip, people on set joined in to recite the chorus of the film's title track. However, what caught the eyes of social media users was Mohit Suri getting emotional and wiping his tears.



Saiyaara breaches ₹100 crore mark in just 4 days