Balan The Boy On OTT: Malayalam Psychological Thriller Locks Streaming Date, Know When And Where To Watch

Balan The Boy On OTT: Malayalam movie Balan The Boy released on the big screens on June 19. Directed by Chidambaram of Manjummel Boys fame, it garnered critical acclaim upon its theatrical debut. Made on a controlled budget, estimated to be around ₹18-20 crore, the movie also turned out to be a moderate box office success. After completing around a month in cinema halls, Balan The Boy is now headed for its OTT release.

Balan The Boy to stream in multiple Indian languages

Balan The Boy will debut digitally on July 31. It will stream on ZEE5. As per the release, the movie will be available to watch in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. It will not stream in Hindi for now, but English subtitles will be available for the dubbed versions. After making an impression at the box office, Balan The Boy will look to garner more viewership on streaming.

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Balan The Boy is directed by Chidambaram | Image: X

As per Sacnilk, the movie minted ₹21.77 crore in India and ₹11.20 crore overseas, taking its worldwide gross to nearly ₹33 crore. Balan The Boy received praise for the cast performances. Child artist Adhisheshan KR as younger Balan impressed watchers with his dedicated act. Muhammad Zinaan, Farzana Palathingal, Jean Paul Lal, Girish AD and Beena Antony play pivotal roles in the film. Tovino Thomas features in an extended cameo.

What is Balan the Boy about?

The story centers on a mother (played by Farzana Palathingal) and her son, Balan (played by Adhisheshan as a child and Muhammad Zinaan as a teenager). The mother gave birth to Balan while serving a prison sentence. Upon their release, terrified of their dark past catching up to them, they live like outlaws. They move from village to village, taking on different jobs, adopting fresh identities and constantly hiding who they are. The psychological thriller is written by director Jithu Madhavan of Aavesham fame. Sushin Shyam has scored the music.