sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Sunita Williams | Muck in Mollywood | Hyderabad Rains | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 21:56 IST, August 31st 2024

Salim Khan-Javed Akhtar Attend Screening Of Amitabh Bachchan-Dharmendra Starrer Sholay | PHOTOS

Sholay remains one of the most celebrated films in Bollywood. The film features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and Hema Malini.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, who were the masterminds behind Sholay, came together for a special screening
Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, who were the masterminds behind Sholay, came together for a special screening | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

21:56 IST, August 31st 2024