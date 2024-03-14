×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 17:36 IST

Salman Khan's iconic songs sung by SP Balasubramanyam that are must-listen

Salman Khan and SP Balasubramanyam's voice are synonymous to each other. Simply because S.P Bala sang most of his songs, look at the list of there best tracks.

Reported by: Aishwarya Rai
Salman Khan
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

In 1990s, Salman Khan gave some of the biggest hits of his acting career. From Maine Pyaar Kiya to Saajan, Salman Khan's career was at the peak. Even though his stupendous performances in films was a major reason for that, but one cannot rub the fact that SP Balasubramanyam's songs also added charm in his movies. There was a time when SP Balasubramanyam's voice was synonymous with Salman Khan, as SP Balasubramanyam gave voice to almost all his tracks back in the 1990s.

Also Read: From Salman Khan's 'Frsh' To Locust Attacks In Mumbai; Check Out Top Memes Of The Week

Advertisement

The list of SP Balasubramanyam and Salman Khan's chartbuster hits is never-ending. With SP Balasubramanyam's upcoming birthday on June 4, we have curated a list of his most popular tracks with Salman. SP Balasubramanyam has sung a variety of songs for Salman Khan from romantic to sad. Here's the list of best f SP Balasubramanyam and Salman Khan's smashing tracks, take a look. 

Salman Khan and SP Balasubramanyam's Greatest Hits

Mere Rang Mein Rangne Wali 

Advertisement

With Maine Pyaar Kiya, Salman Khan became an overnight superstar. The romantic saga between a simple girl small-town girl and a rich flamboyant boy was highly loved by the audience. Songs of the movie were massive hits, but the track Mere Rang Mein by SP Balasubramanyam is still afresh in peoples memories.  

Also Read: Salman Khan Collaborated With His Brothers In These Films; See List

Advertisement

Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai 

Advertisement

Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai from Hum Aapke Hain Kaun is the first song which comes to our mind when we think about romantic tracks. The sizzling screen chemistry between Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan in this Sooraj Barjatya film mesmerised the audiences. SP Balasubramanyam's voice suited Salman so well that it was hard to distinguish that it's not Salman singing the track himself. 

Also Read: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan And Sunny Leone Would Get Along Like A House On Fire, Here's Why

Advertisement

Aaja Sham Hone Aayi 

Advertisement

"Oh No, Ler's Go" these catchphrases became a rage after the cinematic release of Bhagyashree and Salman's Maine Pyar Kiya. Aaja Sham Hone Aayee is a peppy romantic track which essays the sweet innocent romance brewing between a young couple. The blockbuster singing Jodi of Lata Mangeshkar and  Balasubramanyam did playback for this uber-cool fresh track. 

Ye Raat Aur Ye Doori

Andaz Apna Apna is unarguably counted amongst the most iconic comedy films of Hindi Cinema. Be its interesting story plot, hilarious action scenes or melodious tracks, everything about  Andaz Apna Apna was truly endearing. Yeh Raat Aur Yeh Doori is high on energy romantic dance number with foot-tapping music attached to it. S.P Bala's voice in this Salman's track was super fun to listen.

Advertisement

Also Read: Salman Khan: Top Five Memorable Dialogues Of The 'Dabangg' Star

Advertisement

Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya

Advertisement

When talking about Salman and SP Balasubramanyam's tracks there's no way we fail to mention about the majestic track Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya, which became the love anthem for all youngsters back in the 90s. Featuring Revathi and Salman,Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya is considered one of the most celebrated songs of all time. Chitra and SP Balasubramanyam did playback for this chartbuster track. 

Advertisement

Published June 1st, 2020 at 12:21 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Prime Minister Modi in LCA Tejas

India's defence reforms

a few seconds ago
Houses

Vistry to build homes

a few seconds ago
FIITJEE on Salary Delays

Decoding FIITJEE fiasco

a minute ago
Missing For Over 1 Month, Korean National Traced By Delhi Police

Missing Korean National

2 minutes ago
germany Ukraine

Germany on Taurus

4 minutes ago
where was taste of christmas filmed

Where was 'Taste of Chris

6 minutes ago
Hitashee

Hitaashee keeps lead

8 minutes ago
Manjummel Boys

Manjummel Boys BO Feats

11 minutes ago
PV Sindhu struggled to find form in 2023

Sindhu goes down

12 minutes ago
Mumbai Ranji Trophy

MCA doubles prize money

14 minutes ago
Lahiru Thirimanne's car after an accident

Lahiru car accident

14 minutes ago
Cong Politicizes Pulwama Again, Says ‘Modi Govt Orchestrated the Attack to Win Polls’ | LIVE

India News LIVE

15 minutes ago
OTT

OTT Platforms Blocked

15 minutes ago
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

16 minutes ago
Flipkart

Flipkart Big Billion Days

17 minutes ago
vande bharat

Trichy-Bengaluru Train

19 minutes ago
India blind cricket team

Blind Cricket: IND vs SL

19 minutes ago
A woman and her young son died in Rajasthan after a speeding car rammed their vehicle.

Rajasthan Road Accident

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. EC Appointment: Govt Debunks Fake ‘Notification’

    India News4 hours ago

  2. IPL 2024 Unsold XI: Strongest Playing XI of players who went unsold

    Sports 4 hours ago

  3. Traffic Alert: Police Issues Advisory Ahead of Farmers' Maha Panchayat

    India News5 hours ago

  4. One Nation, One Election: 10 Takeaways From Kovind Panel Recommendations

    India News6 hours ago

  5. Kisan Mahapanchayat: Farmers Gather in Delhi, Security Heightened | LIVE

    India News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo