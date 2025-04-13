Resident Playbook X Review: Hospital Playlist Spin-Off Garners Mixed Reviews, Netizens Call It 'Chaotic' And 'Boring'

South Korean Drama Resident Playbook, spin-off 2020 show Hospital Playlist finally premiered on OTT platform and netizens soon took to social media to give their verdict about the medical drama.

Netizens react to Resident Playbook

The medical drama has garnered mixed reviews, some loved the show, while many called out the series to be boring and even said that it cannot be compared to the og series Hospital Playlist. One user wrote, “Finished #ResidentPlaybookEp1 and I have to say that it's refreshing to see the field from the residents' pov after we saw how the professors handled different cases with calmer, wiser, and more experienced approach in Hospital Play. Looking forward to see how these young doctors grow!”.

Another user wrote, “Resident playbook is basically an extended version of hospital playlist season 2 episode 6”.

“I'm halfway #ResidentPlaybookEp1 and I find it very hard to watch, boring, enraging, unlike its predecessor. Maybe as always, my expectation betray me. Or I should try watching more episodes before judging”, wrote the third user.

A X user wrote, “#ResidentPlaybook…Honestly, the first episode is kinda bored me because the main protagonist is such a sloth. So, it's hard to be hooked even though I know this one supposed to be the journey of these residences to find their purpose of becoming a good doctor.”

A social media user wrote, “Honest Thoughts on Resident Playbook….Hmm … I think I need to get used to the fact that;they are just strangers! And they are on the adjustment phase. That since they just came straight from medschool, and it is natural that they will feel as if they are still competing”.

“Resident playbook may be a spin-off, but it feels like a return to hospital playlist's roots. watching the disorganised and chaotic first-year residents makes you reflect on the unexplored journey of 99z before they became the calm, empathetic, and reliable figures we know”, wrote the user.

All about Resident Playbook

Resident Playbook, written y Kim Song Hee and is directed by Lee Min Soo stars Go Youn-jung, Shin Si-ah, Han Ye-ji, Kang You-seok, and Jung Joon-won among others.