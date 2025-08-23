Saree, Sindoor Clad Sobhita Dhulipala Waits in Queue With Husband Naga Chaitanya In Inside Video From Tirumala, Fans Enquire About 'Good News'

On August 22, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya visited the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh. A video of the couple from inside the Balaji temple is now going viral online, with fans speculating if the couple is ready to embrace parenthood. Fans of the couple have been showering praises on them.

Sobhita Dhulipala looks graceful in a red saree

Videos from inside the Tirupati temple are now viral on social media. In the clip, Sobhita Dhulipala could be seen waiting in line for her turn in the darshan. The actress donned a red coloured solid saree for the visit. She accessorised with gold jewellery and also sported sindoor with her look. Her saree also featured a gold border.



Her husband, on the other hand, donned a white kurta teamed with a white veshti and a matching gamcha. Inside videos from their trip also show Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya having lunch at an eatery. As soon as the videos surfaced, social media users speculated whether the couple are expecting their first child together.



About Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's relationship

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya have been rumoured to be dating since 2022. The reports came shortly after the actor parted ways with his wife, Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actors kept their relationship under wraps until their engagement in August 2024. The couple had a traditional wedding later that year.