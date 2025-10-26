Satish Shah Cause Of Death: Hospital Issues Official Statement After Sarabhai Vs Sarbhai Actor's Demise At 74

Satish Shah Cause of Death: The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor breathed his last at the age of 74 on October 25. The actor was rushed to the hospital on the same day after he felt mild discomfort. He succumbed to kidney failure. An official statement from the hospital confirms that the actor was ‘unresponsive’ at his residence and could not be saved despite receiving the best medical treatment.

Satish Shah was admitted to P.D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre in Mumbai on October 25. In an official statement, the hospital confirmed his passing and shared, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Mr. Satish Shah. Earlier today, the hospital received an emergency call regarding Mr Shah’s health. An ambulance with a medical team was immediately sent to his residence, where he was found to be unresponsive. CPR was started in the ambulance itself and continued on arrival at P. D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre. Despite the best efforts of our medical team, Mr Shah could not be revived."



The news of Satish Shah's passing was first confirmed by filmmaker Ashoke Pandit. Taking to his Instagram account, he shared, “Our friend and great actor Satish Shah has passed away due to kidney failure. Just a few hours ago, he suddenly fell ill at home. He was taken to a hospital in Hinduja, Shivaji Park. He has passed away. It is a huge loss for our industry. I have worked a lot with Satish. Satish was a very good and talented person. His family told me about this news. There is no word to express his sadness."



Shah's last rites will be held in Mumbai today. The actor's co-stars, friends and fans are expected to pay their last respects to Satish Shah's mortal remains.



