Shaan Calls Kishore Kumar's Version Of Saiyaara 'Unfair', Discourages Recreation Of Songs In Veteran Singers' Voice Using AI: Do Not Listen To This...
Popular playback singer Shaan has sharply criticised the use of artificial intelligence for the use of recreate the voice of legendary singers like Kishore Kumar.
Shaan has expressed his strong disapproval of the recent trend in which artificial intelligence generates songs as if a different singer performed them. It is often referred to as AI Voice Cloning and was most recently widely used to recreate the voice of Kishore Kumar and make it appear as though he has sung he title track of the movie Saiyaara. The version of the song gained massive popularity and garnered almost as many impressions as the original. While speaking to ANI, Shaan criticised the AI song voice swap trend in which the late singers are reimaged using AI tools for the cover of new songs, calling it a "cruel" and a wrong practice of remembering the late singers.
What did Shaan say about using AI to recreate the voice of late singers?
Speaking to ANI, Shaan said, “I find this AI very cruel when they try to produce songs like 'Yeh gaana agar Kishore da gaate, yeh gaana agar Mohammed Rafi gaate. What they sang in the 40s, what they sang in the 60s, and what they sang in the 80s were very different. So if they were singing today, it would again be very different."
Talking specifically about Saiyaara, the singer argued, “The audience is so silly, they're even comparing it with them. I'm just saying they shouldn't do this AI. But the new generation has heard Kishore Kumar's voice in 'Saiyaara' or some other thing. That is not fair, man. They should hear his songs that he has sung in his time, which came out of his throat, came out of his sensibilities. Yes. Do not listen to this.”
Without mincing his words, Shaan expessed his anger and added, "It is wrong that you make that song sound like they would sing it like that. Not necessary. You can't AI a person whose singing has been so dynamic. So it's wrong that you take the tone of any four songs and make tons of tracks and covers with that."
The title track of the Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda starrer, Saiyaara, broke many records. It became the first Bollywood song to break into Spotify's Global Top 50. Faheem Abdullah has voiced the song while Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, and Arslan Nizami worked on the music, and Irshad Kamil penned the lyrics.
