With Bijuria, Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Gets Its What Jhumka Moment, Netizens Share Mixed Reaction

The first song Bijuria from Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is finally out. The song is a reimagined version of Sonu Nigam's 1999 original with the same name. The party banger marks a vibrant celebration of rhythm, passion, and modern flair. The music video also features Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, suggesting their pre-wedding festivities.

The song was released after significant promotional activities. The cast of the film, along with the singer Sonu Nigam, teased the song for the past week, before its release today, September 3. Reimagined, composed and produced by Tanishk Bagchi, the new version of Bijuria also has a modern twist, brought in by Asees Kaur's vocals.

Bijuria from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari draws several parallels with What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Both songs are remakes of iconic tracks. While the new is a direct remake with the singer and lyrics majorly the same as the original, with What Jhumka, only parts of the song were lifted from Asha Bhosle's Jhumka Gira Re.

What Jhumka was widely marketed by the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani makers and became a major talking point about the film. Much like Bijuria, What Jhumka too was an energetic dance track carefully curated to go viral on social media, which it succeeded in doing. With 1,97,361 views on YouTube in just 2 hours of release, Bijuria also has the potential of taking over reels and posts on social media. The hype created around both songs is also more or less, and it will be helpful for the movies in the long run. Additionally, upon initial release, both songs received mixed reactions from netizens.

How did netizens react to Bijuria?

Most social media users were impressed with the foot-tapping, upbeat Bijuria, especially because it features the vocals of Sonu Nigam. Some even suggested that the song transports them to the early 2000s. Others even claimed that the song is surely going to be playing at all sangeet and wedding functions.



