Shake It Up Actress Bella Thorne Backs Priyanka Chopra After Viral Video Claims Actress 'Hires' Fake Fans For PR

An old video of Priyanka Chopra exiting from an airport in 2018 resurfaced shortly after the actress attended the pre-release event of her movie Varanasi in Hyderabad on November 15. The video, widely recirculated online, shows the actress signing autographs for fans before leaving in her car. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the same people reappear in the video within minutes to take another autograph from the actress. This left netizens speculating whether the people in the video were paid by the actress.

Amid the viral debate around the videos, Priyanka Chopra got support from an unexpected source. Hollywood actress Bella Thorne, most widely known for her appearances in movies such as Shake It Up and Duff, took to the comment section of the video, sharing her doubts about the actress pulling such a PR stunt.

A screengrab of Bella Thorne's comment | Image: Instagram

The Instagram post shared the video of Priyanka Chopra along with the caption, “Priyanka Chopra recently faced backlash after a bizarre incident at airport terminals. Two people, seemingly her fans, asked for her autograph at one terminal, and then repeated the same act at a second terminal in front of media cameras. The stunt looked highly staged, raising questions about authenticity and drawing criticism online. Fans and observers called it a “fake PR move,” criticising the unnecessary media drama and giving Priyanka a big thumbs down."

The post caught the attention of Bella, who commented, “No, I don’t think this is a PR stunt. They just follow you everywhere when you’re in the terminal. They also sell those pages online. That’s why it’s on a blank piece of paper. They can actually take your signature and Photoshop over whatever they want, and it would look like you have signed it. Either way, I highly doubt she staged it. She’s just being nice and signing it again cuz they won’t leave her alone and are continuing to follow her through the terminal.”

