Shatrughan Sinha Takes Update On Dharmendra's Health Ahead Of His 90th Birthday, Enquires Hema Malini About 'Family Wellbeing'

Dharmendra Health Update: The veteran actor was rushed to the hospital on November 10. After receiving the relevant treatment, he was discharged on November 12. Since then, the actor has been recovering at his house in Juhu. Fans and well-wishers of Dharmendra have been waiting for an update on the actor's health.

Amid this, actor Shatrughan Sinha took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share a picture from his recent visit to Dharmendra. The actor was accompanied by his ‘bestest half’ wife, Poonam Dhillon. He shared the photo in which veteran actress Hema Malini could also be seen.

Shatrughan Sinha shared a note that read, “Along with my 'bestest half' @PoonamSinha went to meet, greet & God Bless, our very dear family friend, one of the finest human beings, star/actress, par excellence, artist of the highest calibre, an able Parliamentarian @dreamgirlhema Our prayers are with them all & we inquired about 'his' our elder brother's & the family's wellbeing too.”

Hema Malini is hopeful of celebrating Dharmendra's 90th birthday

Bollywood's ‘He-Man’ Dharmendra will celebrate his 90th birthday on December 8. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Dharmendra's health is recovering speedily. “If God is willing, we will be celebrating two birthdays next month — Dharamji’s and Esha’s,” a source close to the family shared with the publication.



Hema Malini also added, “So far, he is okay. We are taking one day at a time." Speaking to Rediff, the veteran actress shared, “It has not been an easy time for me.” Hema Malini added that even though the actor is discharged from the hospital, his family and children are still worried about his health. She continued, “Dharamji's health is a matter of great concern for us. His children are sleepless. I can't afford to be weak; too many responsibilities. But yes, I am happy he's back home."



Previously, Hema Malini, Esha Deol and Sunny Deol have cautioned their fans and social media users not to spread misinformation about Dharmendra's health.



