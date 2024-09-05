Published 23:53 IST, September 5th 2024

DYK Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Were Unsure Of Stree Sequel: Feared Validation Could Go Away

Stree 2: The Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao starrer has become the highest-grossing Bollywood movie of the year and a third part of it is in the works.