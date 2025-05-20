Shraddha Kapoor Still On Board The Ekta Kapoor's Next? Director Rahi Anil Barve Breaks Silence On Actress' Rumoured Exit Over ₹17 Cr Fee Demand

Shraddha Kapoor's involvement in Ekta Kapoor's next production has been making headlines for the past few days. It was earlier reported that the actress will play the lead in the “high-concept thriller" directed by Tumbaad fame Rahi Anil Barve. However, a day later, it was alleged that Ekta is not going ahead of Shraddha because the Stree 2 fame has quoted a ₹17 crore fee and demanded to share the profit. The director of the movie has now broken his silence and urged social media users not to speculate until an official announcement is made.

Rahi Anil Barve breaks silence on Shraddha Kapoor's involvement in his film

On May 19, Rahi Anil Barve took to his Instagram account to pen a note regarding the speculations around Shraddha Kapoor's involvement and exit from his directorial. While he did not name the actress or the producer, he mentioned that the official announcement of the same will be made soon. He also rubbished all reports on the matter as ‘rumours’.



His note read, “Please don’t believe any of the rumours currently floating all over the media. We’ll be making an official announcement at the right time. Thank you." Shraddha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor are yet to react to the issue yet.



