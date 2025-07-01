Maa Vs Kannappa Box Office Collection Day 4: Kajol Starrer Trails Vishnu Manchu's Mythological Drama, Both Films Witness Significant Drop On First Monday

Updated 1 July 2025 at 09:16 IST
Maa Vs Kannappa Box Office Collection: The Kajol starrer and Vishnu Manchu's mythological drama both hit the big screens on June 27. The films opened to a positive response from the critics and cinegoers alike. After a solid opening weekend, both movies have registered a decline in collections on the first Monday of release.
The Kajol headliner, Maa, is a horror drama. A part of the Shaitaanverse, the movie is directed by Vishal Furia and is co-produced by Ajay Devgn. The film opened to a decent ₹4.65 crore at the box office in India. Over the weekend, it registered a decent growth and raked in ₹6 crore on Saturday, followed by ₹7 crore on Sunday.
Maa wrapped up the first weekend with ₹17 crore in collections. On the first Monday, the film saw a steep decline in collections. As per Sacnilk, the Kajol starrer minted ₹2.25 crore on Monday. The 4-day total of the movie stands at ₹19.90 crore. Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par and the Hollywood release F1 are proving to be tough competition for Maa.
The pan-India film, Kannappa, has been performing slightly better than Maa at the box office. While the movie gave the actor his career-best weekend opening, the collections have plummeted on Monday. The mythological drama opened to a decent ₹9.35 crore. The movie made ₹7.15 crore on Saturday and ₹6.9 crore on Sunday.
On the first Monday of release, the Vishnu Manchu starrer minted ₹2.50 crore. As per Sacnilk, the film's 4-day total stands at ₹25.90 crore. Apart from Vishnu, Kannappa also features Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, Preity Mukhundhan, Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Brahmanandam, Brahmaji, Siva Balaji, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Raghu Babu, and Madhoo.
