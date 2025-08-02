Son Of Sardaar 2 Vs Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn Starrer Mints 2x More Than Triptii Dimri-Siddhant Chaturvedi's Romance Drama

Son Of Sardaar 2 Vs Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: The Ajay Devgn-starrer has outperformed Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi's emotional drama on its opening day. Both the movies hit screens on August 1 and are off to a good start at the box office. Despite the overwhelmingly positive response to the movie, Dhadak 2 has not performed as expected at the ticketing counter.

Son of Sardaar vs Dhadak 2: Cinegoers pick…

Dhadak 2 opened to an average of ₹3.35 crore on day 1. The Triptii Dimri-Siddhant Charturvedi headliner is directed by Shazia Iqbal and narrates the tale of an inter-caste love story. The film was released after several delays and received an overwhelming response from cinegoers. Audience hailed the film for the plot, performance of the actors and the songs of the movie. Dhadak 2 is expected to register a growth in business on the weekend.



Son Of Sardaar 2 also hit screens on August 1. The Ajay Devgn headliner minted ₹6.75 crore on the first day of release. The movie also features Mrunal Thakur and is said to be a family comedy drama. However, the online reviews of the film remain subpar. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film is a sequel to the 2012 movie Son of Sardaar, which also featured Sonakshi Sinha. Given the genre of the movie and the star-studded cast, a single-digit opening for Son Of Sardaar 2 is considered poor.

Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha continue glorious run

Both Dhadak 2 and Son of Sardaar 2 face stiff competition from Mahavatar Narsimha and Saiyaara. The musical romance featuring Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday in the lead roles, the movie is currently in its 15th day of its theatrical run. On the third Friday of release, the movie has minted ₹4.25 crore, taking its total to ₹284.75 Cr.