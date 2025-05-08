Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Step Out For A Date On 7th Anniversary After Actress Shares Unseen Photos From Wedding

Updated May 8th 2025, 20:32 IST
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja completed 7 years of marital bliss on May 8. The couple tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in 2018. The wedding took place in Mumbai and was attended by the bigwigs of Bollywood along with the friends and family of the bridegroom. On the occasion of their 7th wedding anniversary, the couple stepped out on a date. Photos and videos of their outing are now viral on social media.
On May 8, Sonam Kapoor, along with her husband, was spotted out and about in Mumbai. The Aisha actress donned an all-white outfit for her special day. She teamed a loose shirt with a matching pair of pants and completed the look with a cream throw on. She accessorised with statement neckpieces and tied her hair in a bun for the day out. Anand Ahuja complemented his wife in a casual shirt and pant look.
Also Read: DYK Not Deepika Padukone, Parineeti Chopra Was The First Choice For Piku
The couple obliged the paparazzi stationed outside the location for photos and videos. They even extended their gratitude to the members of the media who wished them on their special day. Fans of the actress took to the comment section of the video to extend their good wishes to the couple.
Earlier in the day, Sonam Kapoor shared a series of photos with her husband to celebrate their special day. The post featured a series of photos from their wedding, which were kept guarded till now. The carousel post included a snap of the couple's gatbandhan ceremony and snaps from their engagement ceremony. Sonam also included a picture from her mehendi ceremony.
Also Read: Bhool Chuk Maaf To Not Release In Theatres Due To 'Heightened Security'
However, what caught the attention of social media users was a photo of the couple with their son Vayu. Sonam and Anand welcomed their son Vayu in 2022 and have since then refrained from sharing his photos on social media or making public appearances with him. However, in the last photo of her latest post, the actress revealed the face of her son, who could be seen enjoying a beverage. She shared the photos with the caption, “Absolutely no one compares to you. The love of my life. Always find me. @anandahuja eternity and beyond. #everydayphenomenal💫 Happy Anniversary." Her husband replied by writing, “You’re the biggest blessing to everyone lucky enough to have you in their lives. And I’m the most fortunate of them all. The simplest days are the best. Waking up together. Sharing morning cuddles with our baby. Talking and walking all day. And going to sleep holding hands. What a blessing to have a life partner who, even after 9 years it feels like we just met. I love you forever to the end of the universe and back. My forever love." Sonam's post has been widely reshared by her fans.
Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published May 8th 2025, 20:32 IST