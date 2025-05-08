Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Step Out For A Date On 7th Anniversary After Actress Shares Unseen Photos From Wedding

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja completed 7 years of marital bliss on May 8. The couple tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in 2018. The wedding took place in Mumbai and was attended by the bigwigs of Bollywood along with the friends and family of the bridegroom. On the occasion of their 7th wedding anniversary, the couple stepped out on a date. Photos and videos of their outing are now viral on social media.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrate their 7th wedding anniversary

On May 8, Sonam Kapoor, along with her husband, was spotted out and about in Mumbai. The Aisha actress donned an all-white outfit for her special day. She teamed a loose shirt with a matching pair of pants and completed the look with a cream throw on. She accessorised with statement neckpieces and tied her hair in a bun for the day out. Anand Ahuja complemented his wife in a casual shirt and pant look.



The couple obliged the paparazzi stationed outside the location for photos and videos. They even extended their gratitude to the members of the media who wished them on their special day. Fans of the actress took to the comment section of the video to extend their good wishes to the couple.

Sonam Kapoor reveals son Vaayu's face in anniversary post

Earlier in the day, Sonam Kapoor shared a series of photos with her husband to celebrate their special day. The post featured a series of photos from their wedding, which were kept guarded till now. The carousel post included a snap of the couple's gatbandhan ceremony and snaps from their engagement ceremony. Sonam also included a picture from her mehendi ceremony.



