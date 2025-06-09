Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 4: Kamal Haasan Starrer Crashes On First Weekend, Unable To Beat Retro, Good Bad Ugly, Vidaamuyarchi

Kamal Haasan's starrer Thug Life has not performed as expected at the box office. The film, riddled with controversy before release, crashed on the first weekend of release. 4 days after its theatrical release, the Mani Ratnam directorial has been unable to mint even ₹40 crore at the domestic box office.

Kamal Haasan's Thug Life unable to put up a strong front on the first weekend

The Tamil movie Thug Life was released in Hindi and Telugu as well. The movie opened to ₹15.5 crore at the box office and plummeted on the following days. The film minted ₹7.15 crore on the second day and ₹7.75 crore on the third day. As per Sacnilk, the Kamal Haasan starrer has raked in ₹6.50 crore on the fourth day. The movie has amassed a total of ₹36.90 crore.



At the pre-release of the movie, Kamal Haasan made a remark through which he implied that Tamil is the origin of the Kannada language. This not just invited the ire of Kannadigas but also jeopardised the film. The movie's release in Karnataka was banned until Kamal Haasan tendered an apology. The actor refused to do so, and as a result, the movie was not released in the state.



Thug Life vs Game Changer vs Daaku Maharaj vs Vidaamuyarchi vs Good Bad Ugly vs Retro first four days box office collection