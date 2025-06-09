Thug Life Box Office Collection Day 4: Kamal Haasan Starrer Crashes On First Weekend, Unable To Beat Retro, Good Bad Ugly, Vidaamuyarchi

Updated 9 June 2025 at 11:09 IST
Kamal Haasan's starrer Thug Life has not performed as expected at the box office. The film, riddled with controversy before release, crashed on the first weekend of release. 4 days after its theatrical release, the Mani Ratnam directorial has been unable to mint even ₹40 crore at the domestic box office.
The Tamil movie Thug Life was released in Hindi and Telugu as well. The movie opened to ₹15.5 crore at the box office and plummeted on the following days. The film minted ₹7.15 crore on the second day and ₹7.75 crore on the third day. As per Sacnilk, the Kamal Haasan starrer has raked in ₹6.50 crore on the fourth day. The movie has amassed a total of ₹36.90 crore.
Also Read: Thug Life Box Office Day 3: Kamal Haasan Starrer Fails To Beat Indian 2
At the pre-release of the movie, Kamal Haasan made a remark through which he implied that Tamil is the origin of the Kannada language. This not just invited the ire of Kannadigas but also jeopardised the film. The movie's release in Karnataka was banned until Kamal Haasan tendered an apology. The actor refused to do so, and as a result, the movie was not released in the state.
Also Read: Kazhugu Actor Ties Knot With Long-time Friend 10 Years After Divorce
Despite the star-studded cast and celebrated director, Thug Life has been unable to surpass the box office collection of the previous Tamil releases of the year. The film has been unable to beat Ram Charan's Game Changer, which raked in ₹94 crore in the four days of release. NBK starrer Daaku Maharaaj minted ₹58 crore, Ajith's Vidaamuyarchi collected ₹62.25 and latest release Surya's Retro minted ₹43.15 crore in the first four days of theatrical run. Thug Life is also trailing Ajith's starrer Good Bad Ugly (₹82.25 cr). The Kamal Haasan headliner has surpassed the first four-day collection of Dragon, which raked in ₹35.85 crore, as per Sacnilk.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 9 June 2025 at 11:09 IST