Rajkumar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor led the cast of the horror comedy film Stree. The movie emerged as a box office blockbuster and a sequel for it is in the making. But, the Shrikanth Bolla actor was not the first choice for the film. The movie was initially offered to Vicky Kaushal.

Vicky Kaushal reveals he was the first choice for Stree

Vicky Kaushal recently appeared on a talk show hosted by Neha Dhupia. In one of the segments from the show, the actress asked Vicky if there was a film he turned out that went on to become a hit and he regretted putting it on later. To this, he mentioned Stree.

Stree official poster | Image: IMDb

Vicky Kaushal added that he had to turn down Stree because he had already committed his dates to Manmarziyaan. He recalled that he had begun shooting for the film already and so had to give up on Stree. Manmarziyaan also starred Taapsee Pannu and Abhishek Bachchan. The film did not perform well at the box office.

What was Stree about?

Stree hit the big screens on August 31, 2018. The movie marked the debut of director Amar Kaushik and was produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj & D.K. Along with Shraddha and Rajkummar, the film also featured Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee. Stree marked the first movie in the Maddock supernatural universe that now constitutes of Roohi, Bhediya and Stree 2.

A sequel to the horror comedy is in the making. The second instalment to the blockbuster film revisits the small town of Chanderi years after the events of Stree, and we find that the town is being preyed on by a new threat. It falls to our ragtag group of friends, Vicky and company, to save the town once again.