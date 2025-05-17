Suniel Shetty Bombarded With Maternity Facts After He Praises Daughter Athiya For Avoiding 'Comfort Of A C-Section' For Evaarah's Birth: No Uterus, No Opinion

Suniel Shetty is settling into his life as a grandfather to his daughter Athiya Shetty's baby girl Evaarah. The actor, however, found himself at the center of a controversy as he talked about Athiya's delivery method. He praised her for opting for a natural delivery or vaginal over a c-section, implying that the latter is "comfortable". However, many disagreed with him and trolled him for speaking about women's bodies without knowing the reality of maternity and motherhood.

Suniel said that everybody wants "the comfort of having a caesarean baby" but his daughter Athiya opted for a natural delivery for Evaarah. He also said that the hospital and the delivery staff were impressed by how Athiya endured the whole process of her delivery.

Suniel Shetty said that "everybody wants the comfort of having a caesarean baby"

Suniel's comments didn't sit well with many. "C-section isnt done for the comfort, Mr Shetty. Its a necessity to ensure both mother & child are alive (sic)," commented one. Another one said, "No uterus, no opinion (sic)."

Another social media user wrote, "Now this..because he has so much experience with both that he needs to have an opinion :/ please someone tell him a c-section is not “comfortable” and is much more excruciating in recovery than a “natural” ie vaginal delivery."

Earlier, Suniel had talked about the "real joy" of being a grandfather. The new granddad reflected on his childhood and wrote an emotional note about his feelings.