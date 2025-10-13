Updated 13 October 2025 at 10:17 IST
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 11: No New Releases Help Rishab Shetty's Pan-India Film Secure ₹100 Crore Second Weekend
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection: The Rishab Shetty starrer has been wreaking havoc at the box office ever since its release on October 2. The movie is inching towards ₹500 crore in collections.
Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection: The Rishab Shetty starrer is inching close to collecting ₹500 crore in India. The movie remains the first choice of cinegoers even in the second weekend of release. No significant new releases have pushed the collection of Kantara Chapter 1 over ₹100 crore in the second weekend.
Kantara Chapter 1 is all set to breach ₹500 crore in the second week of release
Kantara Chapter 1 is about to become the third film of 2025 to enter the ₹500 crore club. The movie follows in the suit of Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, YRF's Saiyaara, and Tamil movie Coolie starring Rajinikanth. In the second weekend, Kantara Chapter 1 collected ₹22.25 crore on Friday. On the subsequent days, the film raked in ₹39 crore on Saturday and ₹39.77 cr on Sunday. The film's second weekend total stands at ₹101. 02 crore.
Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 has amassed a total of ₹438.42 crore in India. The film has already breached the ₹500 crore mark, in gross collection. The film is most likely to surpass the box office milestone on the second Monday of release. The movie has grossed over ₹600 crore worldwide. With no new releases until Diwali, the movie is expected to maintain its momentum in the coming week as well.
Rishab Shetty gets showered with flower petals as Kantara Chapter 1 performs phenomenally in Hindi
Rishab Shetty is in Mumbai after the successful theatrical run of Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi version. In celebration, the actor visited the Gaiety Galaxy theatre in Bandra on the late night of October 11 to attend a screening of his movie. Surprised fans welcomed the star in the theatre with loud applause and cheers. A sea of fans gathered around the actor as he was about to leave the premises in his car. As he waved from his car, they cheered loudly and showered him with flower petals.
