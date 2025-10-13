Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 11: No New Releases Help Rishab Shetty's Pan-India Film Secure ₹100 Crore Second Weekend

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection: The Rishab Shetty starrer is inching close to collecting ₹500 crore in India. The movie remains the first choice of cinegoers even in the second weekend of release. No significant new releases have pushed the collection of Kantara Chapter 1 over ₹100 crore in the second weekend.

Kantara Chapter 1 is all set to breach ₹500 crore in the second week of release

Kantara Chapter 1 is about to become the third film of 2025 to enter the ₹500 crore club. The movie follows in the suit of Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, YRF's Saiyaara, and Tamil movie Coolie starring Rajinikanth. In the second weekend, Kantara Chapter 1 collected ₹22.25 crore on Friday. On the subsequent days, the film raked in ₹39 crore on Saturday and ₹39.77 cr on Sunday. The film's second weekend total stands at ₹101. 02 crore.

Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 has amassed a total of ₹438.42 crore in India. The film has already breached the ₹500 crore mark, in gross collection. The film is most likely to surpass the box office milestone on the second Monday of release. The movie has grossed over ₹600 crore worldwide. With no new releases until Diwali, the movie is expected to maintain its momentum in the coming week as well.



Also Read: Telusu Kada, Dude And More Movies Releasing In Theatres This Week

Rishab Shetty gets showered with flower petals as Kantara Chapter 1 performs phenomenally in Hindi