Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari X Review: Netizens Dub Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer 'Wholesome, Family Entertainer', Rohit Saraf-Sanya Malhotra Get Special Mention

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari X Review: The Dharma Productions films hit the big screens on October 2, coinciding with Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti holidays. The film, directed by Shashank Khaitan, features Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in the lead roles. Cinegoers who caught early shows of the movie, took to their X (formerly Twitter) accounts to share their first reviews of it.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari gets overwhelmingly positive reviews

Social media users who caught early morning shows of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari took to their social media accounts to share their first response to the movie. Most reviews after the morning showings of the film were overwhelmingly positive. X users heaped praises on Varun Dhawan's performance and his comic timing.

Rohit Saraf, who rose to fame after the Netflix series Mismatched, and Sanya Malhotra also received a special mention from social media users. Some posts were dedicated to the energetic songs in the film, while others sang praise of the wholesome plot. Overall, netizens called the movie a ‘family entertainer’ and a quintessential Bollywood movie, which is perfect for a festive watch.