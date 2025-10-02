Updated 2 October 2025 at 11:46 IST
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari X Review: Netizens Dub Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer 'Wholesome, Family Entertainer', Rohit Saraf-Sanya Malhotra Get Special Mention
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari X Review: The Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer seems to have struck a chord with cinegoers. The film has received an overwhelmingly positive response from social media users.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Advertisement
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari X Review: The Dharma Productions films hit the big screens on October 2, coinciding with Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti holidays. The film, directed by Shashank Khaitan, features Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in the lead roles. Cinegoers who caught early shows of the movie, took to their X (formerly Twitter) accounts to share their first reviews of it.
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari gets overwhelmingly positive reviews
Social media users who caught early morning shows of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari took to their social media accounts to share their first response to the movie. Most reviews after the morning showings of the film were overwhelmingly positive. X users heaped praises on Varun Dhawan's performance and his comic timing.
Rohit Saraf, who rose to fame after the Netflix series Mismatched, and Sanya Malhotra also received a special mention from social media users. Some posts were dedicated to the energetic songs in the film, while others sang praise of the wholesome plot. Overall, netizens called the movie a ‘family entertainer’ and a quintessential Bollywood movie, which is perfect for a festive watch.
Also Read: Kantara 2 X Review: Netizens Predict Another National Award For Rishab
Set against the backdrop of a marriage, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari narrates the story of a love triangle. Varun and Jahnvi play Sunny and Tulsi, who collude to break up Ananya and Vikram, their respective exes, who are now getting married to each other. However, chaos and confusion ensue when Sunny begins harbouring feelings for Tulsi, while trying to win back Ananya, who is getting married to Vikram, but is drawn to Sunny as well. Vikram also juggles with his feelings for Tulsi and Ananya and what follows is a comedy of errors.
Also Read: Pandit Chhannulal Mishra Dies At 89 Due To Prolonged Illness
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 2 October 2025 at 11:46 IST