Cruel Elite Women Can Say Anything: Karan Kundrra Responds Strongly To Ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar’s Indirect Adultery Jibe At Him, Deletes Post Later

Karan Kundrra's love life has always been making headlines. Most recently, his ex-girlfriend, Anusha Dandekar, reignited controversy by taking a jibe at their relationship. While she does not name Karan, she mentioned that her ex-boyfriend cheated on her. Her confession went viral online and even prompted Karan to reply. He penned a long note on ‘systemic harassment, and mental badgering’. However, the actor deleted the post after a while.

Karan Kundraa's jibe at Anusha goes viral

On the late night of October 1, Karan Kundrra took to his Instagram account to pen a harsh note, without mentioning any names. While he deleted the post in minutes, it appeared on social media platforms. The actor, who is now dating Tejasswi Prakash, wrote in his post, “87 articles in three hours and for what?? To sell a podcast!? Is this the inspiration that's being instilled into the young boys & girls of our country?? Is this entertainment for you?? It's unfortunate that today these cruel elite women can say ANYTHING and they will be applauded and men like me have no where to go, we come from small cities work extremely hard, persevere away from our loved ones and NO one supports till the spark is sucked out of you, your vibrant personality becomes a reminiscence of the past and you end up as a 'justice for.. hashtag.”

A screengrab of Karan Kundrra's now deleted post | Image: Instagram

In the post, he continued to hit out at ‘blind items’. Karan added, “At 4 in the morning as I lay alone in my bed, consumed with utter disappointment and helplessness, I wonder why these 'smash the patriarchy' women with connections to big Bollywood families intoxicated till their eyelids in power, get away with systemic harassment, mental badgering, degrading persecution, why!??" He added, “They break you with these 'blind items', creep into your confidence and step by step fracture your strength! Now I'm beginning to understand why even the most seemingly successful, strong, bright men end up taking their lives in this country, coz there is no accountability, no consequences that these woke women have to face.”



What did Anusha Dandekar say about Karan Kundrra?

Speaking at a YouTube channel, Unverified — The Podcast, without naming Karan, Anusha said, “Most incredible experience I had with dating apps was, I was signed to do campaigns for a dating app, and at the time, the boyfriend, I got him the deal as well, to do the campaign with me. The most he’s ever been paid for this campaign, ever in life. And he used the dating app to talk and meet with girls, and we’re doing the campaign together." She added, “Like, we are supposed to be the faces together, but he’s using it to talk to girls and meet girls, which I found out much later when I found out he was sleeping with all of Mumbai (sic)."



