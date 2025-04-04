Happy And Hungry: Tara Sutaria Takes A Stroll Down Memory Lane, Shares Adorable Childhood Photos

Țara Sutaria haș been the limelight for quite some time ever since her much publicised break up with Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Aadar Jain. The Student of The Year 2 actress took a trip down memory lane and shared few of her childhood pics on social media.

Țara Sutaria shared childhood pics, netizens react

Tara Sutaria took to Instagram and shared a post with bunch of pictures from her childhood days. Along with the post, she wrote in the caption, “Happy and hungry - the only moods of Baby Tar… Some things never change!”.

Fans gushed about her cuteness and flooded the comment section. One user wrote, “Sooo cute”. Another user wrote, “So, what, pretty even as a baby”. “What a darling baby”, wrote the third user. Țara Sutaria had recently walked the ramp for AJIO at Lake Fashion Week 2025. With her simple, yet symbolic outfit, Tara’s look remind of Motricia Adams.

Also Read: Veteran Actor and Padma Shri Awardee Manoj Kumar Passes Away at 87 In Mumbai

File photo of Tara Sutaria at Lakme Fashion Week | Sourrce: IMDb

Țara Sutaria’s work front

Țara Sutaria was recently seen in a music video alongside Ishaan Khatter. The song titled Pyaar Aata Hai was sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Rito Riba. She was last seen in 2023 film Apurva, which also starred Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, Dhairya Karwa, Sumit Gulati, Aaditya Gupta and Navni Parihar among others.

She began her career in showbiz as a singer first in Disney India's reality show Big Bada Boom in 2010 and then switched to acting with popular sitcoms including The Suite Life of Karan and Kabir in 2012 and Oye Jassie in 2013.