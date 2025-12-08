Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 11: Film Registers Lowest Single-Day Biz Amid Dhurandhar Craze But Manages To Cross ₹100 Cr Mark

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection: The Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer hit the big screens on November 28. The movie is directed by Aanand L. Rai and opened to a positive response from cinegoers. The box office collection of the movie soared in the first week, but witnessed a dip following the release of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar on December 5.

Dhurandhar eats into Tere Ishk Mein's business

Tere Ishk Mein enjoyed a decent run at the box office in the first week of release. The Kriti Sanon and Dhanush starrer minted ₹52 crore in the first weekend of release and followed by ₹8.75 crore collection on the first Monday. The movie amassed a total of ₹83.65 crore in the opening week.

Dhurandhar released a week after Tere Ishk Mein | Image: IMDb

However, following the release of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, the film witnessed a dramatic dip in collection. The same can be attributed to a reduction in the number of screens. On the second Monday of release, the movie registered its lowest single-day business with ₹1.63 crore. After 11 days of theatrical release, the Aditya Dhar directorial amassed a total of ₹101.63 crore at the time of publishing. The movie is likely to witness an uptick in collections after the late-night shows.



Despite dip in collections, Tere Ishk Mein becomes Kriti Sanon's fourth highest grosser

Kriti Sanon plays the lead role of Mukti in Tere Ishk Mein | Image: X

Despite the dip in collections, Tere Ishk Mein has breached the ₹100 crore mark at the box office. The movie has become the fourth highest-grossing for Kriti Sanon, surpassing Luka Chuppi. The actress's highest grosser remains Housefull 4 (2109), which amassed ₹210.3 crore. This is followed by Diwale (₹148.42 cr) and Adipurush (₹147.92 cr). On the other hand, Tere Ishk Mein has become the highest gorssing Hindi movie for Dhanush after his 2016 debut film Raanjhaana and the dubbed versions of his other films such as Captain Miller, Kuberaa and Raayan.