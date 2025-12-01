Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 4: Dhanush-Kriti Sanon's Romantic Drama Maintains Impressive Hold On Monday

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection: The romantic drama starring Kriti Sanon and Dhanush hit the big screens on November 28. The movie is directed by Aanand L. Rai and received a positive response from the cinegoers and critics alike. The positive word of mouth translated into box office success as well.

After a blockbuster weekend, Tere Ishk Mein maintained a strong hold at the box office on the first Monday as well. As per Sacnilk, the movie opened to ₹16 crore. On the subsequent days, the romantic drama registered growth in business.

The movie amassed ₹17 crore on Saturday, followed by ₹19 crore on Sunday. The trade tracking site suggested that Tere Ishk Mein raked in ₹5.61 crore on Monday, at the time of publishing. The film is expected to add to the total business following the night shows. In just the first days of release, the movie has amassed a total of ₹57.61 crore. The movie is expected to register a growth in business in the coming week, until the release of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar.



Kriti Sanon and Dhanush offer prayers at Pune's DagduSheth Halwai Ganapati Temple

Kriti Sanon and Dhanush, who have been busy promoting their latest release, Tere Ishk Mein, visited Pune's DagduSheth Halwai Ganapati Temple on Sunday. The duo was accompanied by director Aanand L. Rai. Pictures of Kriti, Dhanush, and Aanand L. Rai offering prayers to Lord Ganesha have gone viral on social media. The actors, along with the director, also performed the aarti at the temple.



Kriti Sanon and Dhanursh at Pune's DagduSheth Halwai Ganapati Temple | Image: ANI