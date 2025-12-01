Viral Video: Kartik Aaryan Dances On Kajra Re At Sister Kritika Tiwari's Haldi Ceremony, Twins With Bride-to-be

Kartik Aaryan's sister, Dr Kritika Tiwari, is all set to tie the knot, and the actor seems to be fully present to perform his brotherly duties. The pre-wedding festivities have already kicked off, and social media is abuzz with leaked videos and photos of the actor from his family function. One particular video shows Kartik grooving to Kajra Re at the pre-wedding bash.

In the video, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama star was seen dressed in a white shirt. In a function that seemingly took place at their residence, he could be seen performing the hookstep of the song from Bunty and Babli. Kartik was surrounded by several family members and other guests of the wedding party in the video. In other videos, he could be seen dancing with his mother, Mala, at the haldi ceremony. In a short clip circulating on Kartik's fan accounts, the actor was also seen performing brotherly duties while family members applied haldi on the bride-to-be. Fan pages of the actor have been actively sharing photos and videos from inside the wedding festivities.

Kartik Aaryan balances family time and work commitments

The wedding festivities of Kartik Aaryan's sisters come weeks before the release of his film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Mera. Scheduled to hit the big screens on December 25, the promotions for the film have already begun. Amid this, the actor was snapped outside the quiz show Kaun Bannega Crorepati shortly after the haldi ceremony of his sister.



