Kushal Tandon Junks Reports Stating He Has Not Moved On After Breakup With Shivangi Joshi: My Self-respect And Dignity...

Kushal Tandon often makes headlines for his relationships, be it with Gauahar Khan or Shivangi Joshi. The actor confirmed his split with the Barsatein co-star in June earlier this year after the two had been dating, reportedly for 2 years. Since then, some reports suggested that Kushal was in a ‘one-sided’ relationship with Shivangi and that he has not been able to ‘move on’. Dispelling all such rumours, the actor penned a long and stern note on Instagram, which he deleted later.

Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi featured together in Barsaatein | Image: Instagram

Kushal Tandon's now-deleted Instagram post

In the now-deleted post, Kushal had written, "To the media houses circulating unverified and baseless stories about me. I understand that using my name drives clicks, and if some of you choose to rely on fiction to fill your columns, that’s your prerogative. However, it cannot come at the expense of my self-respect and dignity (sic)."

He elaborated, "The claims that I was in a 'one-sided relationship' or that I 'haven't moved on' are not only absurd. They raise serious questions about the credibility and intentions of those writing these pieces (sic)."

A screenshot of the actor's post is now circulating online. He concluded the post by writing, “As if publishing unverified stories wasn’t irresponsible enough, a few of you have now gone a step further by circulating fabricated articles based on an Instagram post that never existed. Exercising even the most basic journalistic ethics should not be too much to expect. “Let this be stated plainly: the next time you publish something unverified about me, my response will not end with merely calling it out in a post."



For the unversed, Kushal Tandon announced his breakup with Shivangi Joshi in a late-night Instagram post, which read, “To all the people I love, just wanted to say, me and Shivangi (Joshi) are not together anymore. It’s been 5 months, so yes." However, he had deleted that post too, within minutes of posting.



