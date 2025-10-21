Varun Dhawan Shares Then Deletes First Photos Of Daughter Lara From Diwali Celebrations | See Post

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are among the many Bollywood celebrities who do not share the faces of their children on social media or in public. Married in 2021, the couple welcomed their daughter Lara in June 2024. They are sporadic in posting any glimpse of the young one on social media.

A screengrab of Varun's now deleted post

In a rare move, earlier today, Varun Dhawan shared a photo of his daughter. Though the actor did not reveal her face, the picture was clicked from behind and the father-daughter were seen seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on the occasion of Diwali. Dressed in a green suit, the 1 and a half year old was held by her father for support. The table in front of them was adorned with candles and flowers, along with the idols of the Gods. Originally sharing the photo, Varun wrote in the caption, “आपको दिवाली की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं (Loads of wishes to you on Diwali).” This marked the first post of the actor featuring his daughter.

However, minutes later, Varun Dhawan deleted the post. While the reason for his deleting the post remains unknown, the movie is likely to protect the privacy of his family. The actor's last post on Instagram is now his solo shots, extending Diwali wishes to his fans and followers. Decked up in a cream kurta set featuring an ornate golden work, the actor wrote in the caption, “Happy Diwali."



Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal in 2021. The couple's wedding ceremony was an intimate affair with only close friends and family in attendance, due to COVID-19 restrictions in place. The actor welcomed his daughter Lara in June 2024 and revealed her name on an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati in October.

