Netizens Are Convinced Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Celebrated Diwali Together After Engagement, Here's Why

Vijay Deverakonda and Rasmika Mandanna shared glimpses of their Diwali celebration on their Instagram account. In their respective posts, the actors did not share a glimpse of each other. However, eagle-eyed fans are convinced that they did celebrate the day together.

This comes after the reports of the couple getting engaged earlier this month. There has been no official confirmation or photos from the event yet. However, the actress was seen flaunting a sparkling diamond ring during the promotions of her latest release, Thamma. This was seen as a confirmation that Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda have finally taken the plunge in their relationship. If reports are to be believed, the actors will tie the knot in February 2026.



Amid this, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have seemingly celebrated Diwali together. On October 21, Vijay took to his Instagram account to share a series of photos and videos from his Diwali celebration. In the video, the actor could be seen spending quality time with his friends and family members, enjoying the display of firecrackers. He shared several clips in which the actor was seen having fun with firecrackers. Fans, however, believe that while Rashmika does not feature in the video, her voice could be heard in the background, convincing them that she was a part of the Diwali celebration at Vijay's residence. The Kingdom actor shared the videos with the caption, "Happy Diwali to you all - my people :) Diwali always has been my favourite festival. sending you all big hugs and all my loveee."



