The Bengal Files Box Office Collection Day 3: Vivek Agnihotri's Film Registers Small Jump On Sunday, Concludes Opening Weekend Under ₹7 Crore

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection: Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 and Vivek Agnihotri's directorial clashed at the box office on September 5. Despite positive reviews, The Bengal Files failed to impress cinegoers on the big screens. Even though the collection remained lukewarm, The Bengal Files has registered growth at the box office.

The Bengal Files collection spike since release

The political drama opened at ₹1.75 crore at the box office in India, but owing to positive word of mouth, The Bengal Files witnessed a slight spike in the collection on the second day. The Vivek Agnihotri film raked in ₹2.15 crore on the second day of release. As per Sacnilk, on day 3 (Sunday), The Bengal Files minted ₹2.75 crore. Adding the three-day collection, the film's total stands at ₹6.65 crore in India.

The clash with Baaghi 4 and the overwhelming reception of the Hollywood horror film, Conjuring The Last Rites, has become a deterrent in the film's business. Both movies have amassed a better total than The Bengal Files. Additionally, the Vivek Agnihotri directorial has also faced challenges in securing shows in West Bengal. There is an unofficial ban on the movie in the state, with exhibitors resisting screening of The Bengal Files, fearing protests.

The Bengal Files presents a storyline focused on the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings (Direct Action Day) and the Noakhali riots, depicting the violence and its aftermath as a genocide, and claiming that these chapters of history were deliberately suppressed or ignored. The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Simrat Kaur, Anupam Kher, Saswata Chatterjee, Namashi Chakraborty, Rajesh Khera, Puneet Issar, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sourav Das and Mohan Kapur.



