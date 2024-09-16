sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kolkata Horror | Nipah Virus | Israel-Hamas War | Trump Assassination Bid | Kejriwal Resignation |

Published 07:32 IST, September 16th 2024

The Buckingham Murders Box Office Collection Day 3: Kareena Starrer Has An Underwhelming 1st Weekend

The Buckingham Murders Box Office Collection: The movie, headlined by Kareena Kapoor, has failed to impress the audience on the big screen on the 1st weekend.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
A still from the movie.
Kareena Kapoor plays a detective in The Buckingham Murders. | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

07:32 IST, September 16th 2024