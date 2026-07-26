Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 4: Vijay Starrer Mints ₹125 Crore In India, Enters ₹200 Crore Club Worldwide In Extended 1st Weekend

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 4: Vijay starrer political actioner Jana Nayagan has wound up its first weekend and the collections have been underwhelming. The movie faced a 6-month-long delay in its release and was also leaked on local satellite channels in Tamil Nadu. Millions watched it before its theatrical debut and its collection has been affected. Nevertheless, the movie has grossed over ₹215 crore worldwide and has collected over ₹125 crore in India in its first four days at the box office.

Jana Nayagan winds up its first weekend at the box office

The movie opened to ₹42.70 crore in India in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. Day 2 biz was ₹21.15 crore, followed by ₹28.90 crore on day 3 and ₹32 crore on day 4. While the collection rose after a drastic decline on the second day, the movie is not performing as well as Vijay's last two releases - Leo and The Greatest Of All Time.

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Jana Nayagan has collected nearly ₹10 crore in Hindi dubbed version in its first weekend | Image: X

The Tamil version is the biggest contributor to the film's India biz at ₹108.25 crore, while the Hindi and Telugu dubbed versions have added ₹9.65 crore and ₹6.85 crore respectively. The first Monday (July 27) will decide the film's fate at the box office. Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju and Bobby Deol. The total India gross collection stands at ₹145.98 crore. Overseas, the movie has minted ₹71.50 crore so far, pushing the worldwide gross collection to ₹217.48 crore.

The film originally slated for a Pongal release in January this year—well ahead of the April 23, 2026 polls—finally hit screens on July 23. As per reports, Jana Nayagan's digital rights have been acquired by ZEE5 and the movie is expected to debut on streaming 4 weeks from its release. The movie could stream from mid August, around Independence Day 2026.