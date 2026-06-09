Then Deepika, Now Kriti: Cocktail Director Homi Adajania's Closeness With Actresses Makes Netizens Uncomfortable

Cocktail 2 is turning out to be one of the most anticipated Hindi movies of the year. Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor feature in the rom-com, said to be made on a budget of around ₹150 crore. Its big budget has already made Cocktail 2 one of the most expensive genre movies in Bollywood and now all eyes are on how it will be received at the box office.

The promotions of Cocktail 2 began with the trailer launch event in Mumbai. A music launch event was also organised. At both events, the cast appeared alongside director Homi Adajania. In one of the clips now going viral, Homi was seen posing with Kriti and Shahid. The director had his arms around Kriti's waist and moved in an uncomfortable way to reach the marked spot for pictures. Reacting to the clip, a netizen said, "He’s always been like that, joking around and gets touchy with females (sic)." Another commented, "Can't Homi Adajania behave normal atleast one time (sic)?"

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This clip of Homi and Kriti led to a clip of the director resurfacing from the past. In it, he was seen kissing the star of his first Cocktail movie, Deepika Padukone, while she interacted with the media. In the video, as the Om Shanti Om actress spoke, Homi sneaked in from behind and kissed her on her shoulder, leaving her surprised. While Deepika smiled along, Homi's closeness to her elicited mixed reactions from fans. Other pictures of them getting cozy together have also resurfaced.

With Kriti's clip now going viral, several netizens are pointing out that Homi's behaviour towards female actors in public has not changed.

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Deepika and Homi Adajania were rumoured to be dating in the past | Image: X