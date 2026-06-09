Jung Kyung Ho And Sooyoung End 14-Year-Long Relationship, Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

Korean actor Jung Kyung Ho and Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung have broken up after 14 years of dating. On June 9, a media outlet reported that Kyung Ho and Sooyoung had grown distant due to their increasingly busy schedules and ended their long-term relationship.

In response to the report, Sooyoung’s agency SARAM Entertainment stated, “It is true that they have broken up. They have decided to remain good colleagues.”

Kyung Ho’s agency, Management Allum, also confirmed the breakup, saying, “It is true that they have broken up. As it is a private matter, it is difficult to provide further details.”

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Jung Kyung Ho and Sooyoungp began dating in 2012 | Image: X

Kyung Ho and Sooyoung were known as one of the Korean entertainment industry’s most loved long-term couples. They were together since 2012, but made their relationship public in January 2014 after acknowledging dating rumours.

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Kyung Ho is known for his roles in popular K-dramas, including Hospital Playlist, Crash Course In Romance, Falling For Innocence and When the Devil Calls Your Name. Sooyoung, a member of K-pop group Girls’ Generation, is also an accomplished actress. She is currently preparing for the musical The Merchant Of Venice, where she will take on the role of Portia. In the short clip being shared widely, Sooyoung appeared cheerful and relaxed while spending time with the cast. It sparked speculations about how she was doing following her breakup.

Commenting on the split, a social media user wrote, "He already proposed to her 2 times over the years. She is the one clearly who doesn't want to marry him and just used an excuse to "wait for the right time" (sic). Another stated, "Not Sooyoung and Jung Kyung Ho too they were genuinely one of the last couples I expected to break up (sic).