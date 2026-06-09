Comedy Creates Casualty: Gurugram Man Fired From Job Over '₹370 Ki Biryani Ki Vasooli' Joke On Pranit More's Show

Stand-up comic and Bigg Boss 19 participant Pranit More's show has courted controversy over unsavoury remarks against women disguised as humour. Himanshu Jangra, one of the attendees at Pranit's live crowdwork show, said that he went on a date with a woman older than her and paid ₹370 for a plate of chicken biryani that they shared. Jangra said that after dinner, his date asked him to drop her home. “Maine kaha 370 rupay lage hain, main wasool toh karunga," he continued, eliciting laughter from the audience. Pranit also added to the joke, saying, "Peak Gurugram content."

Both Jangra and Pranit have been facing immense heat on social media over such distasteful remarks made against women. As the controversy snowballed and debate rages over what's comedy and where lines should be drawn, Jangra has lost his job at a Gurugram firm he used to work at before his remarks caused a stir.

As the clip from Pranit's show continues to be circulated online, Jangra has been fired from his job over objectionable comments. Jangra used to work as a web developer at Gurgaon-based Starvik Design. The company has confirmed that his employment has been terminated over comments he made as an audience member during Pranit’s show.

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However, a company representative confirmed that Jangra's stint in the firm where he was fired from was professional and without any complaints.

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Vivek Vishwakarma, founder of Starvik Design, said, “I have received hundreds of messages, emails, calls regarding one of our employees, Himanshu Jangra. Like many of you, I came across the clips that have been circulating online. Let me be very clear, the statements shown in those clips are offensive. They are not something I agree with. They are not something our company stands for, and they certainly should not be influencing young minds.”