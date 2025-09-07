These 7 Feel-Good Bollywood Movies On OTT Will Definitely Lift Your Spirits

Bollywood is known for its larger-than-life storytelling, soulful music, and vibrant emotions. While intense dramas and thrillers have their place, sometimes all you need is a lighthearted, heartwarming film that instantly brightens your mood. Whether you’re feeling low or simply want a cheerful movie marathon, here are seven feel-good Bollywood films that you can stream on OTT from the comfort of your home to lift your spirits.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

This film beautifully blends friendship, travel, and self-discovery. With breathtaking visuals of Spain, soul-stirring poetry, and an unforgettable cast, it will inspire you to live life to the fullest and cherish every moment. Featuring Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna lead this cult classic on friendship. Dil Chahta Hai celebrates youthful bonds and the ups and downs of growing up. Its refreshing take on relationships, humour, and music makes it a timeless watch that leaves you smiling. You can stream the movie on Prime Video.

Queen (2013)

Kangana Ranaut’s portrayal of Rani, a young woman who embarks on a solo honeymoon trip after being left at the altar, is both inspiring and uplifting. The film encourages self-love, independence, and embracing life with open arms. The movie is available to stream on Netflix.



Wake Up Sid (2009)

A coming-of-age film about a carefree young man finding his purpose, Wake Up Sid is simple yet impactful. Its relatable characters, soothing music, and slice-of-life storytelling make it a comfort watch. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma in the lead roles, the film is available on Netflix.



Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na (2008)

A breezy romantic comedy about college friends discovering love, this film is a perfect mood-lifter. Its catchy soundtrack and relatable storyline make it a favourite for anyone seeking a feel-good rom-com. Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza's starrer is available on Netflix.

3 Idiots (2009)

With its humour, heartfelt message, and stellar performances, 3 Idiots remains one of the most loved Bollywood films. It teaches us to chase excellence, follow our passion, and not take life too seriously. The movie is led by Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Kareena Kapoor. You can catch the movie on Prime Video.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)