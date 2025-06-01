This 32-Year-Old National Award Winner Is Newly Crowned Miss World Opal Chuangsri's Favourite Bollywood Actress

Miss Thailand Opal Suchata Chuangsri was crowned Miss World at the 72nd edition of the pageant. Speaking on the sidelines of the grand night on May 31, she expressed admiration for former title holders, especially from India. She lavished praises on Priyanka Chopra and Manushi Chillar. She also named Alia Bhatt as her favourite actress in the Hindi film industry.

Opal Suchata Chuangrsi heaps praises on Alia Bhatt

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of the Miss World competition, Opal spoke about her favourite Indian Miss World. She added, “That’s a tough one! I actually met one of my favourites today—Manushi Chhillar. I also truly admire Priyanka Chopra. I love both of them so much."



She also spoke about her favourite Bollywood actors and Indian films. Opal said, “I know Alia Bhatt! I saw her in Gangubai Kathiawadi—oh my God, I loved it. It was so inspiring. I also know Baahubali! I haven't watched it yet, but I’ve been to Ramoji Film City, and I promised myself I’d watch it after the competition. So next time we meet, I’ll give you my review."



Opal Suchata Chuangrsi on winning Miss World

After winning the Miss World title, Opal Suchata called it “the best day” of her life. She said, “It marks a huge milestone—not just for me personally, but also for my 'Beauty with a Purpose' project and the people of Thailand. I’m incredibly proud, especially now that Thailand is recognised on the Miss World stage.”



She also added, “This is our very first Miss World crown, and we’ve waited more than seventy years for it. I truly believe my people are as proud as I am.”