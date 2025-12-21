Toxic: Kiara Advani's First Look As Nadia Impresses Fans, But They Have One Request For Yash

Toxic is one of the most anticipated movies of the following year. The movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on March 19, in a clash with Ranveer Singh's juggernaut Dhurandhar 2. Ahead of the release, the makers of Toxic have unveiled the first look of Kiara Advani, who plays one of the female leads in the film.

The new poster features Kiara as Nadia. The new mother could be seen standing under the spotlight in the intriguing poster. She donned a black, strapless gown with a slit. The look has left Kiara's fans and followers intrigued. Toxic marks Kiara Advani's first project after welcoming her daughter.



Also Read: Tu Meri Main Tera, Mark, Anaconda And More Movies To Release In Theatres

Apart from Yash and Kiara Advani, Toxic also features Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, and Sudev Nair. The movie is shot in Kannada and English simultaneously. The makers have confirmed that it will be released in six languages across the globe.



Also Read: K-Drama Releasing In 2026: To My Beloved Thief To Human For Today

Social media users react to Kiara Advani's look from Toxic

Fans and followers of Kiara Advani took to the comment section to heap praises on her look from the movie. Several users shared that they are excited to see Kiara back on the big screens in a powerful role. Others also appreciated the actress's unique look in the movie, with some likening with DC's Harley Quinn.



Also Read: Nora Still In Pain After Sustaining Minor Injuries In Car Accident

Advertisement