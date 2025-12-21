Updated 21 December 2025 at 12:35 IST
Toxic: Kiara Advani's First Look As Nadia Impresses Fans, But They Have One Request For Yash
Kiara Advani's first look from the Yash headliner pan-India movie was revealed by the makers today. The actress's poster from the movie has left her fans and followers mighty impressed.
Toxic is one of the most anticipated movies of the following year. The movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on March 19, in a clash with Ranveer Singh's juggernaut Dhurandhar 2. Ahead of the release, the makers of Toxic have unveiled the first look of Kiara Advani, who plays one of the female leads in the film.
The new poster features Kiara as Nadia. The new mother could be seen standing under the spotlight in the intriguing poster. She donned a black, strapless gown with a slit. The look has left Kiara's fans and followers intrigued. Toxic marks Kiara Advani's first project after welcoming her daughter.
Apart from Yash and Kiara Advani, Toxic also features Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, and Sudev Nair. The movie is shot in Kannada and English simultaneously. The makers have confirmed that it will be released in six languages across the globe.
Social media users react to Kiara Advani's look from Toxic
Fans and followers of Kiara Advani took to the comment section to heap praises on her look from the movie. Several users shared that they are excited to see Kiara back on the big screens in a powerful role. Others also appreciated the actress's unique look in the movie, with some likening with DC's Harley Quinn.
Apart from showing anticipation for the movie and appreciating Kiara's look, netizens also made a special request to Yash. Social media users have urged the actor to move the movie from the scheduled March 19 release date. They argued that Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 is also releasing on the same day, and it would be difficult for avid cinegoers to choose one movie. A similar request was made to the makers of Dhurandhar after the release of the sequel was confirmed. Several fans took to their social media accounts to urge both filmmakers to lock in another release date.
