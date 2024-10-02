Published 14:06 IST, October 2nd 2024
Tumbbad: Director Vs Producer Rift Rumours Intensify, Rahi Pens Strong Note On IP Right Protection
Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve issued a warning, stating that Bollywood producers treat intellectual property rights as a 'joke', amid ongoing rumours.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve shared a cryptic post on X(former twitter) | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
14:06 IST, October 2nd 2024