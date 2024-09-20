Published 19:06 IST, September 20th 2024
TV Star Ashish Sharma Recalls Being Replaced By Aditya Roy Kapur In Action Replayy: Achanak Se...
Ashish Sharma, who is well know actor in the TV industry, was 'abruptly' replaced by Aditya Roy Kapur in Akshay Kumar starrer Action Replayy.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
A still from Action Replayy (L), Ashish Sharma (R) | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
19:06 IST, September 20th 2024