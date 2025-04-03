Unbothered or Unshaken? Ananya Panday Spotted Amid Kesari Chapter 2 Backlash | WATCH

The trailer of Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, Ananya Panday was unveiled today and fans are eagerly waiting for the film’s release. The actress was spotted today at Mumbai’s private airport and the video has gone viral on social media.

Ananya Panday spotted at Mumbai’s private airport

Instagram user Varinder Chawla shared a video of Ananya Panday, in which smiled and posed for the paparazzi and waved at them before entering the airport. The actress looked lovely in pink and white pinstripe shirt. She layered it over a white tank top and paired it with white jeans. She completer her look with loose hair and had opted for a no-make up look.

Soon, netizens too acknowledged the actress’ presence and took to comment section to give her best wishes. One user wrote, “God bless you beautiful young Lady forever. You are amazing beautiful young girl forever. All the best to you beautiful Princess”. Another user wrote, “Cute Ananya, all the best”. Apart from Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar too was spotted at the airport and was all smiles for the paps.

All about the role of Ananya Panday in Kesari Chapter 2

Kesari Chapter 2 is based on the biographical book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, which focuses on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre aftermath. In the film Ananya Panday plays the role of Dilreet Gill.