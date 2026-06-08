Border 2 Viral Clip Being AI-generated To Sydney Sweeney Comment: Varun Dhawan's 9 Candid Revelations On YouTube Show

Amid the lukewarm performance of his latest release, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Varun Dhawan appeared on a YouTube reaction show hosted by comedian Tanmay Bhatt. Several videos of the actor from the show have surfaced online. In the 31-minute video, the actor reacted to his trolling for Border 2, box office pressures after Dhurandhar 2 and also made shocking revelations about his proposal to his wife and childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal. Here is a recap of 9 surprising and funny revelations by Varun Dhawan in the video.

1. Andhadhun was planned as a Varun Dhawan-Kangana Ranaut film

This is one of the most viral confessions by Varun Dhawan. In the conversation, Tanmay Bhatt asked the actor if he ever regretted rejecting a film. To this Varun replied, "Andhadhun. I was filming for something else. So I couldn't do it. And the original cast of the film was supposed to be Kangana and me." He admitted that it was a mistake to let the film go.

2. The viral Border 2 scene was AI-generated

Since the beginning of the show, Varun Dhawan has addressed the brutal trolling he faced following the release of Border 2. He admitted that while he found some of the memes funny, he did not anticipae to be trolled for his smile. In a shocking fact-check, the actor revealed that the meme template in which he was seen dressed in a uniform does not exist in the movie and was generated using AI. He also shared that the line, “2 log mar gaye hain sir,” that accompanied the viral still also does not appear in Border 2.

3. Real height

Amid many things, the panel on the show also took back-to-back potshots at Varun over his short height. The actor argued that he is not ‘that short’ and recalled resharing a video that calculated his height using a paddle. He later confessed that his real height is 5 feet and 8.5 inches.

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4. The 3 ads score

In the conversation, Varun Dhawan made it clear that trolling is the new way of life with the advent of social media, and nobody is beyond it. He confessed that following the increased attention on him due to trolling after Border 2, he was able to get 3 advertising deals.

5. Dwarf King period drama

In the video, Varun Dhawan mentioned that he is ‘scared’ of featuring in a period drama because he believes he is more suited for comedy roles. He then added that he was offered a movie in which he had to play the role of a dwarf king.

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6. Hrithik Roshan's reaction to his mimicry

Varun Dhawan was shown clips of his mimicry of Hrithik Roshan at the Kapil Sharma show. The Judwaa 2 actor confessed to messaging Hrithik post the show to apologise for the bit. However, he revealed, the Krissh actor took it in jest and allowed him permission to mimic him whenever he wants.

7. Varun Dhawan's failed pool proposal

Varun has often spoken about his fairytale love story with Natasha Dalal. When asked how he proposed to his new wife, the actor admitted that the moment was an epic fail. He recalled, "We were in Alibaug. I played singer Marc Anthony’s You Sang To Me. Thought we would go swimming, and I would pop the question as she came out of the pool. I was f**king around till then. By the time I got the ring, she had got out of the pool. I messed up two-three times, jaisa filmon mein perfect proposal dikhaate hain, vaisa sach mein hota nahi hai."

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married on January 24, 2021 | Image: X

He added, “I told my friends to then keep her at one place and not let her walk around. She was going to get a drink one time, then go to eat salad. She actually came to know I was proposing, it was a bad proposal. I had to play the song three times in a row!"

8. Fittest actor in the country: Tiger Shroff

Varun Dhawan also shared his candid take about Tiger Shroff's online content blowing up. He shared that the Baaghi actor makes reels in which he can be seen playing football with other ‘unfit’ people, and his fans make it go viral. He then went on to call Tiger the ‘fittest actor in the county’ and shared how he went to the cold sauna 9 times when most of them could manage to do it only once or twice.



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9. The Sydney Sweeney comment

Varun Dhawan's comment on a post claiming Sydney Sweeney will make her Bollywood debut | Image: X



In the conversation, Varun also brushed on the mild controversy that was created when he left a comment on a post that stated that famous Hollywood celeb, Sydney Sweeney, might be making her Bollywood debut. At the time, the actor had simply commented, ‘Perfect’ on the post. In the new video, he clarified that he likes Sydney's acting, and he was simply promoting his own song with the comment.

10. On finding David Dhawan annoying