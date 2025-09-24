Updated 24 September 2025 at 14:38 IST
Varun Dhawan Has A Solid Response To Fan Asking 'Kantara Se Darr Nhi Lagra?' Ahead Of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari's Clash With Rishabh Shetty’s Film
Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of the film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which will clash at the big screens with the prequel of Rishab Shetty's Kantara.
Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will hit the big screens on October 2, alongside Rishab Shetty's Kantara. As part of promotion for the movie, Varun Dhawan hosted a Ask session on X (formerly Twitter). One of his fans asked him about the clash and the actor's reaction is now doing the rounds on social media.
In the session hosted by the actor on social media on September 23, a fan asked Varun Dhawan, “Kantara se darr nhi lagra? (Are you scared of Kantara) #varunsays.” To this, the Bhediya fame humbly responded, “Release date toh production wale set karte hain. Par hum buss apni film pe mehnant kar rahe hain aur logo ko Hassane ki koshish. (Release dates are set by the production team. But we're just focusing on working hard on our film and trying to make people laugh.) I wish Oct 2nd, everyone is laughing and smiling and celebrating.”
Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Akshay Oberoi, and Maniesh Paul. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is all set for a worldwide theatrical release on Dussehra, October 2, 2025. It will mark the second outing of Varun and Janhvi, after their film Bawaal.
Set against the backdrop of a grand Indian wedding, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari centres around a festive ‘shaadi setup’ and aims to revive the charm of the classic family entertainer. The upcoming romantic drama revolves around the playful and mischievous Sunny, who finds himself smitten by the quick-witted Tulsi. Amidst this, a complex love triangle unfolds: while Sunny tries to win Tulsi’s heart, Ananya harbours feelings for Sunny, and Vikram desires Tulsi but is also drawn to Ananya. The teaser, trailer and songs of the movie have been received well by social media users.
