Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Abusive Rant About Influencers Goes Viral, Content Creators Call Out His Hypocrisy

Ace Bollywood filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra recently held a masterclass session at the ongoing 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. At the event, the 3 Idiots director shared his candid views on social media influencers. In his unsparring rant, the director used unparliamentary language while talking about social media content creators and called out brands for using them to ‘sell’ products. Addressing the attendees, Vidhu Vinod Chopra shared that it is their choice to become like the influencers and contrasted it with ‘being actually happy and content’.

What did Vidhu Vinod Chopra say about influencers?

In a viral video, Vidhu Vinod Chopra could be heard mocking social media influencers by implying that all they do is pose a certain way and that attracts them millions of followers. Abusing the profession, he said, "Woh net pe jaake aisa khada hota hai.. 5 million hogaya. Waise khada hota hai 10 million hogaya, 20 million ho gaya (They go on the Internet, and stand in a certain way. Someone has 5 million followers, someone has 10 million, another has 20 million).”

He then scathed brands for collaborating with content creators to sell their products. He stressed that the attention gets to them, and they think they are a big deal. Vidhu Vinod Chopra shared, “Usko lagta hai ke man baap hun and brands go to that fellow and aya baap humara product bechdo… Woh phir khada ho jaata hai .. what the f**k is going on? (The influencers think they are big shots because brands strike a deal with them.)."



Also Read: Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Day 1: Experts Predict Double-Digit Opening

He concluded by saying, "You as an individual have to choose whether you want to be that or you want to really strive for happiness and joy.” His speech was met with cheer and applause at the event, but with massive backlash on social media.



Also Read: 'Heartbroken' Euphoria Postpones Delhi Concert Over Rising AQI

Advertisement

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's speech sparks debate

A screengrab of the comments on Vidhu Vinod Chopra's viral video | Image: Instagram